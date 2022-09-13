Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The decade-old thriller Killer Elite has risen to the top of Netflix’s most-watched film chart in the UK.

Released to poor reviews in 2011, the film is note-worthy for featuring a starry cast including Robert De Niro, Jason Statham, Clive Owen and Ben Mendelsohn.

Based on Sir Ranulph Fiennes’s 1991 novel The Feather Men, Killer Elite focuses on a retired assassin who has to kill three skilled mercenaries to save his mentor.

The film currently occupies the No 1 spot on Netfilx’s film ranking in the UK.

On the review aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes, Killer Elite currently holds a rating of just 28 per cent – placing it firmly within the category of “rotten”.

Viewers have generally not been kind about the film’s merits, with one Twitter user describing it as “crummy”.

“Oof. Killer Elite aka The Feather Men now on Netflix,” another person wrote. “Totally guff and nonsense but an enjoyable action romp. Will watch doing the ironing this morning.”

“The Netflix algo really wants me to watch Killer Elite but despite having all the makings of an awful film I’d love it’s just s***e,” someone else commented. “Don’t let them convince you otherwise.”

“‘Recommended For You: Killer Elite’. Please just stop, please, it’s so s***,” another Netflix user quipped.

The film is available to stream now.

