Killers of the Flower Moon ‘trailer’ has film fans in hysterics

A new “trailer” for Martin Scorsese’s Killers of the Flower Moon has gone viral.

The director’s next film, an adaptation of David Grann’s best-selling book of the same name, was first announced in 2018.

Shortly after filming began in 2021, a still was released by Apple TV Plus depicting Leonardo DiCaprio and Lily Gladstone as Ernest Burkhart and his wife Mollie, respectively.

To date, this image is the only one to have been released despite the fact the film will premiere at Cannes in May. A theatrical and streaming release will follow in October and November.

Twitter user @KevinGeeksOut shared a fake trailer featuring an extended look at the still as the dramatic score of 2001 film The American Astronaut plays.

“I knew what was going to happen but still I laughed,” one person said of the fake trailer, with another agreeing: “I knew it was coming, but I still laughed.”

Another added: “I clicked on the video fully knowing what to expect and needless to say I wasn’t disappointed.”

Killers of the Flower Moon explores an FBI investigation into a string of murders that plagued the Osage Indian tribe in Oklahoma during the Twenties after oil was found on their land.

The film will be five minutes shorter than Scorsese’s previous film The Irishman, which clocked in at three-and-a-half hours.

The only ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’ still released thus far (Apple TV)

In 2021, it was revealed that Plemons had stepped in to play the role originally designed for DiCaprio following the latter’s “arguments” with screenwriter Eric Roth.

DiCaprio was originally set to appear as Tom White, the FBI agent investigating a string of murders. The role he now plays was the one he originally wanted.