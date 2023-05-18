Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Apple TV+ has released the first trailer for Martin Scorsese’s new film Killers of the Flower Moon, starring Leonardo DiCaprio.

DiCaprio leads the director’s forthcoming crime drama, based on David Grann’s 2017 bestselling book of the same name. The film retells the true story of the FBI investigation into a series of murders of members of the Osage Native American tribe in Oklahoma over oil rights in the early 1900s.

The two-minute-long teaser has already prompted fans to predict that the actor will win his second Oscar for the project.

In the footage, viewers are introduced to DiCaprio’s character Ernest Burkhart, the nephew of a wealthy local rancher (Robert De Niro) who gets entangled in the Osage Nation murders.

“There are many, so many, hungry wolves. Can you find the wolves in this picture?” Burkhart says in an eerie voiceover, ostensibly reading the text of a children’s book.

The trailer cuts between several chaotic and ominous scenes, showing Burkhart and his Indigenous wife (played by Lily Gladstone) approaching a crowd of onlookers around a murder site, a police shootout, and De Niro in a courtroom.

“Can you find the wolves in this picture?” Burkhart’s voiceover asks at the end of the teaser.

Fans have reacted to Scorsese’s “brilliant” trailer and are convinced it’s a sure-fire Oscar win for both him and DiCaprio.

“Smells like [an] Oscar,” wrote one on Twitter, with a second agreeing: “Oscar winner for sure!!! Looks so good! Can’t wait!”

“Got some chills in the last scene,” a third said. While several others declared that “this is cinema”.

This movie marks the first time De Niro, DiCaprio and Scorsese have all collaborated together on a feature film. The three have worked together previously on the director’s short film The Audition, while both DiCaprio and De Niro have earned numerous Oscar nods for separately leading several Scorsese films.

Killers of the Flower Moon makes its world premiere on Saturday (20 May) at the Cannes Film Festival before eventually releasing worldwide in cinemas on 18 October.