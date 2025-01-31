Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Amy Schumer has revealed that she personally reached out to Kim Kardashian to see if she could use a joke about the reality TV star’s dead father in her new movie.

Schumer, who has recently declared that she has stopped taking Ozempic despite shedding 30 pounds, currently leads Netflix’s new rom-com Kinda Pregnant, coming out on 5 February.

The 43-year-old, who was diagnosed with Cushing syndrome last February, told The Howard Stern Show that she contacted Kardashian to pitch potential jokes to her about her family, one of which wound up in the film.

“I said, ‘I want to make this joke where I’m reading this kid instead of a bedtime story, a tabloid,” explains Schumer. “I pitched her a couple of jokes. I asked if she would mind, and she didn’t mind. How cool is she?”

Stern, 71, who had seen the film, called the Kardashian joke one of its “highlights.” Recalling the gag he said: “There once was a family of beautiful princesses called the Kardashians and they lived in a palace that their dad bought them by defending a murderer.’ I mean, what a f***ing line.”

“She’s like, ‘Yeah, do the one about my dad defending a murderer,” said Schumer of Kardashian’s response. “She was that chill. She’s such a good sport.”

open image in gallery Amy Schumer on 'The Howard Stern Show' ( Getty Images )

Kardashian’s father, Robert, died in 2003 from esophageal cancer, aged 59. He famously defended and helped acquit actor and athlete OJ Simpson, when he was put on trial for the murder of Nicole Brown Simpson and Ronald Goldman in 1995.

Robert married Kristen Mary Houghton (now known as Kris Jenner) in 1978 and they welcomed four children - Kourtney, Kim, Khloe, and Robert Kardashian Jr - who all referred to Simpson and his former wife as “Uncle OJ” and “Auntie Nicole”.

However, Robert’s decision to defend Simpson divided his family. During the trial, Kris was spotted sitting on the prosecution side of the courtroom in support of Nicole. Kim, 43, previously admitted the trial put a strain on their family in a conversation with Dr Phil in 2009.

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. £8.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled Try for free

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. £8.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled Try for free

open image in gallery Murder defendant O.J. Simpson (R) consults with friend Robert Kardashian (C) and Alvin Michelson ( AFP/Getty )

Simpsons’ trial was dramatised in Ryan Murphy’s 2016 award-winning series The People v. O. J. Simpson: American Crime Story. Friends star, David Schwimmer played Robert Kardashian in the show.

“I loved it,” claimed Kim Kardashian in June 2024, adding: “Some people were over, and they hadn’t seen it, and I had watched it years and years ago and I wanted to see if my recollection was right on the portrayal of my dad.

“And I thought it was done so well, and I remember asking Ryan, ‘Who were your sources? Because that was my dad’s exact bracelet. That was our home!’” Kardashian said.