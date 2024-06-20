Kim Kardashian worries botox may prevent her from becoming a serious actor

Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Kim Kardashian has expressed concerns that her anti-wrinkle treatments could prevent her from becoming a serious actor.

The Skims co-founder, 43, has had botox in her face, which limits her ability to make certain facial expressions as the injections block nerve signals to the muscles in the targeted areas.

Kardashian, who previously shocked audiences with a convincing performance in season 12 of American Horror Story, said she wants to star in one film per year for the next decade, but acknowledged that she needs “more emotion” in her face.

Speaking on the most recent episode of The Kardashians, the reality star revealed she had sold a comedy film, The Fifth Wheel, to Netflix after pitching the idea to various studios alongside writers Paula Pell and Janine Brito.

Kardashian, who will produce and take on the leading role in the forthcoming comedy, described the movie as a mixture of The Hangover, Bridesmaids, and First Wives Club.

“Now the pressure’s on because I’m like, ‘Oh s***, this is happening,’ I’m tripping the f*** out low key because I have to really do this and I have to deliver,” she said.

Kardashian revealed that she was worried about how a film would fit into her already busy schedule, saying she’d have to “give up” sleeping. She also made clear that she is unwilling to put on weight or gain any wrinkles to make it in Hollywood.

Kim Kardashian in ‘American Horror Story: Delicate’ ( FX Networks )

“I’ve got about 10 years where I still look good,” she said. “So, that’s all I’ve got in me and then I’ll take some time off... that’s my 10 year plan.”

She continued: “I feel like you need less botox for more emotion, and I don’t have it. I’m not going to be gaining 500lbs for a role. That’s not where I need to be.

“How am I gonna cry? How am I gonna be scared out of my mind?”

In 2023, Kardashian began acting lessons in order to prepare for her role in Ryan Murphy’s American Horror Story, in which she played the ruthless Hollywood agent to Emma Roberts’ character.

Numerous critics praised Kardashian’s performance in the long-running anthology show, with USA Today claiming the “few times the premiere episode has a pulse come when Kardashian is on screen”.

Meanwhile, Deadline called the star “perfect for the part”, but warned viewers to “calm down” because “it’s not like Kim is playing Portia in Shakespeare’s The Merchant of Venice”.