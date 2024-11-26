Kim Kardashian’s reaction to this year’s most divisive horror film raises eyebrows

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Kim Kardashian has given her thoughts on the divisive body-horror movie, The Substance and not everyone is impressed with what she had to say.

The Substance, starring Demi Moore and Margaret Qualley has become one of the most talked about film’s of the year, prompting mass cinema walkouts, mixed reviwers, while also being tipped to win major awards.

The film, distributed by Mubi, follows Moore’s character, a fading Hollywood star and host of an aerobics show, who takes a black market drug to create a younger version of herself, played by Qualley.

Of course, things go majorly wrong and the two competiting personalities clash with each other as the younger version becomes more and more famous, resulting in some truly grotesque circumstances.

There are no prizes for guessing that the film is a not-so-subtle critic of the beauty industry and the unrealistic standards that are forced upon women of all ages. However, the message doesn’t appear to have resonated too strongly with everyone.

Kardashian watched The Substance earlier this month and gave her brief thoughts on the movie in an Instagram story. The 44-year-old wrote: “Watched The Substance with Demi Moore. The visuals are amazing and she looks so amazing!”

Although nobody begrudged her enjoying the film, many feel that the fashion and skin care entrepenuer, who has a net worth of $1.1bn, has missed the point of the horror movie completely.

One person wrote: “Of course Kim’s takeaway from The Substance is that Demi Moore looks amazing.”

A second added: “Kim I... think you missed the point.”

A third said: “This is like when celebs started talking about how much they loved Parasite.”

A fourth person joked: “The biggest satire I have seen.”

Others, who had seen the film, picked up on the fact that Kardashian has taken a picture just a few minutes into the movie.

“Kim K saying The Substance is great after 5 minutes of the film is the funniest thing ever,” said one person.

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. £8.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled Try for free

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. £8.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled Try for free

“Kim Kardashian posting this only a few minutes into the movie is so meta, life could not imitate art more 10/10 post,” another said.

Finally, one person joked: “This is sort of like an AI watching the Terminator.”

Demi Moore in ‘The Substance’ ( Mubi )

When speaking to The Independent, director Coralie Fargeat said of Moore: “I had to find an actress who symbolises stardom. Someone who knows what it’s like to receive love from the people who look at you, but who also knows what it’s like to lose those eyes.”