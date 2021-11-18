Kirsten Dunst says kissing Brad Pitt as a kid was ‘very weird’

Kirsten Dunst has reflected on kissing Brad Pitt as a young girl while filming Interview With the Vampire.

The actor gained recognition in the 1994 Neil Jordan film, in which she played child vampire Claudia.

As part of her role, which she filmed when she was 11, Dunst had to kiss Pitt, who was 30 at the time.

Speaking to Vanity Fair, Dunst, now 37, said she only complained on the set twice. The first time was when she had to film a scene in which she bit the neck of an actor, whom she recalls was “sweating”. The other was the kiss with Pitt.

“That was the worst thing I did, and also having obviously to kiss Brad Pitt at that point,” Dunst said. “I was a little girl and he was like a brother to me and it was very weird even thought it was a peck. I was very not into it.”

She continued: “Other than that I was treated like a total princess on that set.”

In a recent interview with The Independent, Dunst spoke about the pay disparity between her and Tobey Maguire on Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man.

“The pay disparity between me and Spider-Man was very extreme,” she said.

Dunst said Pitt ‘was like a brother’ to her on set of ‘Interview With the Vampire’ (Getty Images)

“I didn’t even think about it. I was just like, ‘Oh yeah, Tobey [Maguire] is playing Spider-Man.’ But you know who was on the cover of the second Spider-Man poster? Spider-Man and me.”

Dunst will next be seen in Jane Campion film The Power of the Dog.