Kirsten Dunst has said Tom Cruise helped her during her audition for Interview with the Vampire.

In a video for Netflix’s Twitter account, Dunst discussed her long acting career that began when she was still a child.

In the clip, Dunst talked about her audition process for Interview with the Vampire, which went on to become her breakout role. She recalled how helpful Cruise was when she was auditioning: “I remember Tom whispering to me, like, ‘Tuck your legs under’ so I’d look as tiny as possible ‘cause I was the tallest girl,” the actress continued. “So I knew he was kind of like rooting for me. We were both from New Jersey, and I think, you know, he was like, ‘Let this Jersey girl have it.’”

Dunst also remembered what she had to do in her audition with Cruise, saying: “I remember I was the tallest of all the young girls. He had to pick each one of us up and, like, carry us around just to see how we looked Tom and who looked the most childlike, I guess.”

Also starring Brad Pitt, Christian Slater and Antonio Banderas, Interview with the Vampire went on to be a huge commercial success and was nominated for two Oscars.

Dunst was also nominated for a Golden Globe for her performance in the film.

Dunst has since gone on to appear in a number of critically acclaimed films including The Virgin Suicides, Melancholia and Marie Antoinette.

(Getty Images)

She can currently be seen in Netflix’s The Power of the Dog alongside Benedict Cumberbatch and her fiancé, Jesse Plemons.