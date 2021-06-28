Rian Johnson has shared a first photo of the production of Knives Out 2, which has just begun in Greece.

The director posted the image on social media on Monday, writing: “Aaaaaaaand WE’RE OFF! Day one of filming on the next Benoit Blanc mystery. Thanks to all the lovely patient people here in Greece for letting us do all this murdering on their peaceful shores.”

Benoit Blanc is Daniel Craig’s character in the film series. The first Knives Out came out in 2019 and was a surprise box-office hit as well as a critical success.

The upcoming sequel, Knives Out 2, was first announced in February 2020. It was reported in 2021 that Netflix had spent around $465m for two sequels.

Craig will reprise his role as Blanc. Dave Bautista, Janelle Monáe, Edward Norton, Kate Hudson, Leslie Odom Jr, Kathryn Hahn, Madelyn Cline, and Jessica Henwick have all reportedly joined the cast.

In addition to Craig, the first film starred Chris Evans, Ana de Armas, Jamie Lee Curtis, Toni Collette, Lakeith Stanfield, Christopher Plummer, Katherine Langford, and more.

The movie followed Blanc as he investigated the death of Plummer’s character, mystery novelist Harlan Thrombey.

Knives Out 2 is expected to be released in 2022.