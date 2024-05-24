Knives Out 3 title officially unveiled by director Rian Johnson in first teaser

Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Director Rian Johnson has revealed the official title of the third installment in his popular whodunit Knives Out franchise.

On Friday (24 May), Johnson shared the news on X, tweeting: “The next Benoit Blanc mystery, the follow-up to Knives Out and Glass Onion, is called Wake Up Dead Man.”

“More to come very soon!” he added in a subsequent post.

Alongside the message, he posted an announcement video.

In the clip, a magnifying glass is seen falling slowly through the air before slicing through the title of the original 2019 Knives Out. “In the beginning, the knives came out,” a voiceover says.

The instrument then floats down and stabs through and shatters the title of the 2022 Glass Onion sequel. “Then behold the glass was shattered,” the voiceover continues, “but my most dangerous case yet is about to be revealed.”

A black coffin rotates as the title Wake Up Dead Man, A Knives Out Mystery – in gothic lettering – appears.

Knives Out 3 first teaser ( Rian Johnson X/screenshot )

It ends with the note: “Daniel Craig returns as Benoit Blanc.”

Craig has portrayed the private investigator Blanc in both 2019’s Knives Out and its 2022 sequel, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery.

In the first movie, Blanc is invited to solve the murder of successful novelist Harlan Thrombey, portrayed by the late Christopher Plummer. The mysterious circumstances surrounding Harlan’s death leave Blanc to suspect that a member of the wildly dysfunctional Thrombey family is responsible for the murder.

The movie saw the breakout performance of Ana de Armas as nurse Marta Cabrera. It also featured Chris Evans, Jamie Lee Curtis, Toni Collette, Katherine Langford and Michael Shannon.

While the sequel welcomed back Craig, he was joined by a new all-star cast of Kate Hudson, Janelle Monáe, Edward Norton, Madelyn Cline, Dave Bautista and Kathryn Hahn.

In that film, Blanc flies to the private Greek Island of tech billionaire Miles Bron (Edward Norton), where he’s tasked with solving a murder mystery game gone wrong.

Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery will premiere sometime in 2025 on Netflix.