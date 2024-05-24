Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe now
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Knives Out 3 title officially unveiled by director Rian Johnson in first teaser

The third movie in the director’s popular whodunit franchise will arrive in 2025

Inga Parkel
New York
Friday 24 May 2024 17:42
Comments
Close
First Knives Out 3 Teaser Unveils Movie Title

Director Rian Johnson has revealed the official title of the third installment in his popular whodunit Knives Out franchise.

On Friday (24 May), Johnson shared the news on X, tweeting: “The next Benoit Blanc mystery, the follow-up to Knives Out and Glass Onion, is called Wake Up Dead Man.

“More to come very soon!” he added in a subsequent post.

Alongside the message, he posted an announcement video.

In the clip, a magnifying glass is seen falling slowly through the air before slicing through the title of the original 2019 Knives Out. “In the beginning, the knives came out,” a voiceover says.

The instrument then floats down and stabs through and shatters the title of the 2022 Glass Onion sequel. “Then behold the glass was shattered,” the voiceover continues, “but my most dangerous case yet is about to be revealed.”

A black coffin rotates as the title Wake Up Dead Man, A Knives Out Mystery – in gothic lettering – appears.

Knives Out 3 first teaser
Knives Out 3 first teaser (Rian Johnson X/screenshot)

It ends with the note: “Daniel Craig returns as Benoit Blanc.”

Craig has portrayed the private investigator Blanc in both 2019’s Knives Out and its 2022 sequel, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery.

In the first movie, Blanc is invited to solve the murder of successful novelist Harlan Thrombey, portrayed by the late Christopher Plummer. The mysterious circumstances surrounding Harlan’s death leave Blanc to suspect that a member of the wildly dysfunctional Thrombey family is responsible for the murder.

The movie saw the breakout performance of Ana de Armas as nurse Marta Cabrera. It also featured Chris Evans, Jamie Lee Curtis, Toni Collette, Katherine Langford and Michael Shannon.

While the sequel welcomed back Craig, he was joined by a new all-star cast of Kate Hudson, Janelle Monáe, Edward Norton, Madelyn Cline, Dave Bautista and Kathryn Hahn.

In that film, Blanc flies to the private Greek Island of tech billionaire Miles Bron (Edward Norton), where he’s tasked with solving a murder mystery game gone wrong.

Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery will premiere sometime in 2025 on Netflix.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in