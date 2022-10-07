Jump to content

Glass Onion: Knives Out fans are overjoyed as Netflix announces plans for sequel’s cinema release

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery follows the 2019 Oscar nominated movie

Megan Graye
Friday 07 October 2022 12:47
Comments
Knives Out - Teaser Trailer

The Knives Out sequel will be released in cinemas ahead of being made available on Netflix.

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery follows the 2019 Oscar-nominated film, which stars actors such as Daniel Craig, Ana De Armas, Chris Evans and Jamie Lee Curtis.

The sequel will be released on Netflix, but the streamer has now announced plans for the film to be broadcast in 600 cinemas across the globe one month before it arrives online.

The film will show between 23 and 29 November, with tickets on sale on 10 October.

It had been rumoured for a while that the director Rian Johnson was keen for Glass Onion to be released in cinemas ahead of streaming.

    “I’m over the moon that Netflix has worked with AMC, Regal and Cinemark to get Glass Onion in theaters for this one of a kind sneak preview,” said Johnson in a statement.

    “These movies are made to thrill audiences, and I can’t wait to feel the energy of the crowd as they experience Glass Onion.” he continued. “Between this and the release on Netflix in December, I’m excited that audiences around the world will be able to enjoy the film!”

    “We’re excited to offer fans an exclusive sneak preview of Rian’s incredible film. Given the excitement surrounding the premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival, we hope fans will enjoy this special theatrical event in celebration of the film’s global debut on Netflix in December,” added Scott Stuber, head of global film at Netflix.

    Recently Craig admitted that had a hard time remembering his lauded Southern accent for Glass Onion.

    Craig plays detective Benoit Blanc, whose accent Ransom Drysdale (Chris Evans) describes as “Kentucky-fried Foghorn Leghorn drawl” – a far cry from the James Bond star’s real British accent.

    In order to do his character justice, Craig says he enlisted the help of a dialect coach before returning for the sequel.

    “I went away to work with an accent coach for three or four months before we started shooting,” Craig told Empire magazine.

    “I’d forgotten the accent and I didn’t want to do a pastiche. I wanted to make it as grounded and as anchored in reality as possible.”

