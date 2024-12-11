Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Aaron Taylor-Johnson was expecting a much more lavish wrap gift than the one he was given by Kraven the Hunter co-star Russell Crowe.

In a recent interview on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Taylor-Johnson, who plays the titular antihero in the forthcoming movie, revealed he had his eye on a $500,000 Patek Philippe watch that Crowe hinted he would give him.

After Crowe gave wrap presents to their fellow actors in the film, Taylor-Johnson’s hopes were high. However, when the time came, Crowe gave him something far less expensive as a parting gift: a handshake.

The 34-year-old revealed he thought Crowe might give him the wristwatch after he made a point of talking with him about it.

Taylor-Johnson said that one day on set, Crowe showed him the timepiece while in character as Nikolai Kravinoff, the father of Taylor-Johnson’s character Sergei Kravinoff.

Crowe said to Taylor-Johnson in a thick Russian accent: “Come to me, son. Come. Sit next to me. Look at this watch.” Taylor-Johnson told Kimmel: “I was like, ‘Whoa! That’s an incredible prop.’ He went, ‘No, this not prop. This real thing.’”

Aaron Talylor-Johnson promoting the upcoming Marvel movie ( Getty Images )

After being told the watch was worth half a million dollars, Taylor-Johnson tried his luck. He quoted the Patek Philippe slogan to Crowe: “They say, Papa, you never really own a Patek Phillipe, you merely look after it for the next generation.’”

His quick wit seemed to go down well but, when the time came, Taylor-Johnson was left feeling somewhat disappointed – especially considering Crowe gave a gift to the child actors playing the younger version of Sergei and his brother, Dimitri.

“Young Sergei, he’s given him a wedge of cash, like over a grand’s worth of cash – changed this kid’s life. And the other kid, Dimitri, he loves him, he’s clearly got a soft spot for this kid because he’s into music and obviously Russell loves his music, so he gives him an electric guitar, like a Les Paul, and so I think, ‘OK, so the bar’s pretty high at this point.’”

“He comes over to me and he puts out his hand and I instantly notice there’s no watch. I’m like, ‘Okay, here we go, and he goes, ‘It was really great working with you, mate.’” Before shaking Taylor-Johnson’s hand.

When asked about the watch, Crowe said “It’s on loan. I have to send it – it’s half a million dollars!”

Despite not receiving a wrap gift, Taylor-Johnson said Crowe was his “idol” and a “really good dude”.

Kraven the Hunter is in cinemas on Friday (13 December).