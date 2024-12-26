Film studio head blames critics for new Marvel film flopping at the box office

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Sony CEO Tony Vinciquerra has lamented the abysmal box office performance of the studio’s latest Marvel movie, Kraven the Hunter, blaming critics for “destroying” it in early reviews.

Starring Aaron Taylor-Johnson as the titular Russian supervillain from the Spider-Man comics, the new spin-off is a stand-alone story that focuses on Kraven’s complex relationship with his ruthless father (Russell Crowe).

Released in theaters on December 13, Kraven the Hunter has made box office history for having the worst opening weekend of any Sony-produced Marvel film.

During its opening weekend, the film pulled in just $11 million in the US and $15 million globally, against its $110-$150 million budget. As of December 22, it made just $30.2 million.

Speaking to the Los Angeles Times in a new interview, Vinciquerra called the movie’s release “probably the worst launch we had in the 7 1/2 years.”

“Which I still don’t understand, because the film is not a bad film,” he said. “For some reason, the press decided that they didn’t want us making these films out of Kraven and Madame Web, and the critics just destroyed them.”

Earlier this year, the widely panned Madame Web, featuring Dakota Johnson as the clairvoyant superhero, debuted to a paltry 23 percent on Rotten Tomatoes. It currently sits at an even lower score of 11 percent.

The Independent’s Clarrise Loughrey labeled it “a desperate comic book misfire that seems embarrassed by its own existence,” in her one-star review.

Meanwhile, she similarly lambasted Kraven the Hunter, calling it an “abysmal farewell to Sony’s Spider-Man universe.”

It, too, currently sits at an undesirable 15 percent on Rotten Tomatoes.

“They also did it with Venom, but the audience loved Venom and made Venom a massive hit,” Vinciquerra added of the 2018 Tom Hardy-led sci-fi. “These are not terrible films. They were just destroyed by the critics in the press, for some reason.”

In 2022, Sony released its other major flop Morbius, starring Jared Leto as the Spider-Man villain. Morbius also holds a 15 percent Rotten Tomatoes score.

Going on to predict that “if we put another one out, it’s going to get destroyed, no matter how good or bad it is,” he said the studio will need to “rethink its [Spider-Man universe strategy] just because it’s snake-bitten.”

Sony owns the rights to these characters; however, in 2019, the company renegotiated the deal to share them with Disney, opening it up for possible appearances in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).