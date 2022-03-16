Kristen Stewart turned down Drew Barrymore-like cameo in Scream 4

Kristen Stewart has said that she turned down the opportunity to star in Scream 4.

The Spencer actor said that she had been offered the role of the fictional “Stab” character in the 2011 film, a part that Drew Barrymore originated in the first 1996 movie.

In a recent interview with Slant Magazine, Stewart explained that her cameo was supposed to “emulate” the original’s iconic opening sequence in which Barrymore’s character is killed.

“I can’t do a Drew. I can’t touch that,” Stewart said of why she declined the role. “But, yeah, so then they ended up doing, if I’m remembering correctly, a larger sequence and not just one victim.”

When asked if she would consider a future role in the Scream franchise, Stewart replied: “Maybe. I would read the script.”

The 31-year-old added: “I love Neve Campbell so much. She was very nice to me, and it was very satisfying that she’s a very nice person. I love that movie. I’ve watched it recently, as an adult though. It’s so gnarly. I love the movie because it loves movies.”

Kristen went on to praise the franchise, stating: “The coolest part of Scream is what it says about film. It’s so self-aware. It folds in on itself like six times.”

“I love how much [director Wes Craven] loves movies and how embedded that is. It’s a total film nerd type of movie. It’s not just a slasher flick. It’s a beautiful movie. It’s so hard to watch. I’m like, ‘I don’t have the stomach for that shit anymore.’ I was like, ‘Oh, man, this is very, very, very intense.’”

Stewart is currently nominated for a Best Actress Oscar for her portrayal of Princess Diana in Spencer.