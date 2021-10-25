Kristen Stewart recently said she’s probably only done a handful of “top-to-bottom beautiful” films over the course of her acting career.

In a new interview withThe Sunday Times, the actor said her career is a “total crapshoot” and that there have been more misses than hits.

Stewart, who plays Princess Diana in the forthcoming film Spencer, said: "I’ve probably made five really good films, out of 45 or 50 films? Ones that I go, ‘Wow, that person made a top-to-bottom beautiful piece of work!’"

The 31-year-old counted director Olivier Assayas’ Personal Shopper and Clouds of Sils Maria among her best work.

However, Stewart clarified that she has “only regretted saying yes to a couple of films” because shooting them “wasn’t fun” and that cast and crew of these movies were usually “bracing until end”.

Refusing to name these projects, the Twilight actor said: "No! I’m not a mean person — I’m not going to call people out in public.”

Stewart has previously said she’s started being more selective about her work.

In an Entertainment Weekly interview, Stewart admitted that she “used to be really intentionally the opposite of precious in terms of choosing projects”.

While that was “good for a minute”, the actor continued: “But I think now I’m going to be a little more careful. I think I have a better nose for what’s going to be fruitful for me personally, as an experience, if not necessarily what’s going to thrive out in the world."

Slated for release on 5 November, Spencer is directed by Pablo Larrain and premiered at the Venice Film Festival, where it got a five-minute-long standing ovation.

Access unlimited streaming of movies and TV shows with Amazon Prime Video Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

It has also received rave reviews from critics. Geoffrey Macnab at The Independent described Stewart’s performance as “memorable, very mercurial”.

He wrote: “She’s fidgety, charming, impulsive and often funny – an immediately ingratiating presence.”

You can read our full review here.