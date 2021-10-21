Kristen Stewart has addressed the fan campaign to cast her as the Joker opposite Robert Pattinson’s Batman.

A social media campaign recently emerged to cast Stewart as the DC villain opposite her Twilight co-star and ex-boyfriend Pattinson, who will be playing the titular role in Matt Reeves’s forthcoming film The Batman.

The 31-year-old was asked whether she would consider taking on the iconic part during an interview with Variety.

“I love the energy behind that [fan campaign],” said the actor. “It’s really been done so well. I feel like, maybe, we don’t traipse over, but I love that gusto.”

Stewart added: “Let’s figure something else out. I’m totally down to play a freaky, scary person.”

Asked whether it was a definitive “no”, the Panic Room star responded: “Not ‘no,’ but not the most stoked I’ve ever been. Let’s do something new.”

Stewart and Pattinson acted opposite one another in the Twilight films, the first of which was released in 2009. The pair dated for nearly four years before splitting in 2012.

Stewart will next star as Princess Diana in Pablo Larraín’s forthcoming film Spencer.

Kristen Stewart as Princess Diana in ‘Spencer' (STX Films)

Reviews have praised her performance as the Princess of Wales with Stewart emerging as a potential Oscar contender for the role.

Spencer arrives in cinemas on 5 November. The Batman is slated for a theatrical release on 4 March 2022.