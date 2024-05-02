Kristen Stewart makes vampire movie return opposite Oscar Isaac

Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

The Life Cinematic email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Kristen Stewart is set to team up with Oscar Isaac for the new vampire thriller Flesh of the Gods.

Stewart, 34, made her name in the wildy-popular vampire romance Twilight and its sequels, which she starred in from 2008 to 2012.

Isaac, 45, is known for playing Poe Dameron in the Star Wars sequel trilogy (2015-2019), Moon Knight in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and Llewyn Davis in Inside Llewyn Davis.

The new film, from Italian-Canadian director Panos Cosmatos, is said to follow a married couple, Raoul (Isaac) and Alex (Stewart), who descend each evening from their luxury skyscraper condo and head into an electric nighttime realm of 1980s Los Angeles.

Eventually they cross paths with a mysterious and enigmatic woman and her hard-partying cabal, and Raoul and Alex find themselves seduced into a glamorous, surrealistic world of hedonism, thrills, and violence.

Cosmatos is best known for his 2018 film Mandy, a hallucinatory horror starring Nicolas Cage. In a three-star review,The Independent’s Geoffrey McNab described the film as “a primal revenge drama that's inventive, funny and very macabre” and wrote: “This isn’t a story that builds up into an orgy of violence and bloodletting. It starts in a frenzy, continues in a frenzy and ends in one too.”

Kristen Stewart (left) and Oscar Isaac ( Getty )

In a statement, the director said of his new project: “Like Los Angeles itself Flesh of the Gods inhabits the liminal realm between fantasy and nightmare. Both propulsive and hypnotic, Flesh will take you on a hot rod joy ride deep into the glittering heart of hell.”

The screenplay was written by Andrew Kevin Walker, best known for David Fincher’s 1995 crime thriller Se7en.

Don’t Look Up director Adam McKay is among the film’s producers, and he added in a statement: “We think it’s wildly commercial and wildly artful. Our ambitions are to make a movie that ripples through popular culture, fashion, music, and film.”

Shooting is expected to begin later this year.

Stewart’s most recent film, Love Lies Bleeding, arrives in cinemas this week.

In a four-star review, The Independent’s chief film critic Clarisse Loughrey wrote: “The feeling that permeates it all is desperate frustration – specifically, a woman’s yearning for the kind of power that could finally even the odds.

“Stewart is brilliant here, in a way that adds Love Lies Bleeding to her own, expanding catalogue of desire on screen, from her wholesome romcom Happiest Season to the giddy perversions of David Cronenberg’s Crimes of the Future.”