Kristen Stewart is set to play Princess Diana in a new film.

According to Deadline, the actor will portray Diana in Spencer, a forthcoming movie by Pablo Larraín (the filmmaker behind Neruda and Jackie).

The film will reportedly centre on a decisive weekend in Diana’s life, during which she questions her marriage to Prince Charles and decides to step away from life at the palace.

Production is scheduled to begin in 2021, according to Deadline.

“Kristen is one of the great actors around today,” Larraín told the website of Stewart.

“To do this well, you need something very important in film, which is mystery. Kristen can be many things, and she can be very mysterious and very fragile an ultimately very strong as well, which is what we need.

“The combination of those elements made me think of her. The way she responded to the script and how she is approaching the character, it’s very beautiful to see.

“I think she’s going to do something stunning and intriguing at the same time. She is this force of nature.”

Stewart rose to international fame when she starred in the Twilight saga beginning in 2008.

Her recent films include Seberg, Charlie's Angels, and Underwater.