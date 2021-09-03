A new image of Kristen Stewart as Princess Diana in the forthcoming biopic Spencer has been released.

The American actor will portray the late princess in the film, directed by Pablo Larraín (whose previous credits include Jackie and Neruda).

In the newly released image, the American actor is seen smiling directly to the camera. She is wearing a layered blonde bob reminiscent of Princess Diana’s famous hairstyle.

The 30-year-old Seberg star has also donned a red and green tartan blazer for the photo. The late royal owned a similar garment and wore it on two notable occasions, once during an official visit to France with Prince Charles in 1988 and then later in 1989 for an outing in Portsmouth.

Eagle-eyed viewers will spot Stewart’s ring, which appears to have been modelled on Princess Diana’s engagement ring, which consisted of diamonds surrounding an oval blue Ceylon sapphire set in 18-karat white gold.

(NEON Studios / Topic Studios)

Spencer is set over the course of a decisive weekend in December 1991, during which Princess Diana “spends the Christmas holiday with the royal family at the Sandringham estate in Norfolk, and decides to leave her marriage to Prince Charles”, according to a synopsis released by the film’s production company Neon.

“December, 1991: The Prince and Princess of Wales’ marriage has long since grown cold. Though rumours of affairs and a divorce abound, peace is ordained for the Christmas festivities at Sandringham Estate. There’s eating and drinking, shooting and hunting. Diana knows the game. This year, things will be a whole lot different,” reads a second logline.

Poldark’s Jack Farthing is set to portray Prince Charles, with Sally Hawkins (The Shape of Water), Timothy Spall and Sean Harris also set to star alongside Stewart.

Stewart described Spencer in a statement as “a dive inside an emotional imagining of who Diana was at a pivotal turning point in her life”.

Filming has been taking place in Germany, but has now moved to the UK. The film is currently scheduled for release in autumn 2021.