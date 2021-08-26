Watch and hear Kristen Stewart as Princess Diana in first trailer for Spencer

The first trailer for the Kristen Stewart starring Princess Diana biopic has been released.

Entitled Spencer, the film will depict the late royal during 1991 as she was about to end her marriage to Prince Charles.

The trailer shows Diana locking herself away in a bathroom and there is also a montage that portrays her being chased by paparazzi photographers.

There are only five words of dialogue in the teaser. Diana is told “They know everything.” to which she replies “They don’t.”

As well as starring Stewart as the Princess of Wales, Spencer also features Jack Farthing as Prince Charles and Amy Manson as Anne Boleyn, who was beheaded in the sixteenth century. Sean Harris and Timothy Spall also have unconfirmed roles in the film.

Directed by Pablo Larrain, Spencer receives its world premiere next week at the Venice Film Festival. It is then scheduled to be released on 5 November.

Stewart has previously stated that she feels “protective” of playing Diana and felt “connected” to her. The former Twilight star also revealed that the film will take place over only three days.

You can view the trailer here:

She has also called doing a British accent “intimidating” and worked with a dialect coach to perfect Diana’s easily identifiable voice.