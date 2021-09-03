The first image of Kristen Stewart as Princess Diana in the upcoming biopic Spencer has been unveiled.

The American actor is seen in the image gazing pensively, head tilted, from behind the small black veil attached to her hat. Her hair is cut in a blonde bob reminiscent of the late Princess of Wales’s hairstyle.

Principal photography has begin on Spencer. The film, directed by Pablo Larraín (whose credits include Jackie and Neruda), focuses on a decisive weekend in the life of Diana.

Kristen Stewart as Princess Diana in the upcoming biopic Spencer (NEON)

During that weekend, Diana “spends the Christmas holiday with the royal family at the Sandringham estate in Norfolk, and decides to leave her marriage to Prince Charles”, according to a synopsis released by production company Neon.

Filming will take place in the UK and in Germany. The film is currently scheduled for release in autumn 2021.

Along with Stewart, the cast includes Timothy Spall, Sally Hawkins, and Sean Harris.

Stewart described Spencer in a statement as “a dive inside an emotional imagining of who Diana was at a pivotal turning point in her life”.

“It is a physical assertion of the sum of her parts, which starts with her given name; Spencer,” Stewart added of the film.

“It is a harrowing effort for her to return to herself, as Diana strives to hold onto what the name Spencer means to her.”