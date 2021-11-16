Kristen Stewart reveals how she fell for Robert Pattinson at first Twilight audition

Kristen Stewart said she felt an instant chemistry with her Twilight co-star and ex-boyfriend Robert Pattinson when they auditioned for the teenage vampire movie.

In a new interview with The New Yorker magazine, Stewart said Twilight director Catherine Hardwicke had the pair read lines and make out with each other at Hardwicke’s Los Angeles home so she could test the former couple’s on-screen compatibility.

Mimicking a swoon at the memory of their kiss, Stewart said: “It was so clear who worked. I was just literally just like...”

The actor also noted that Pattinson shared her sort of “intellectual approach that was combined with ‘I don’t give a f*** about this, but I’m going to make this sing’” to adapting Stephanie Meyer’s bestselling books for the screen.

Stewart, who plays Princess Diana in Pablo Larrain’s new movie Spencer, continued: “And, whatever, we were young and stupid and, not to say that we made it so much better, but that’s what it needed, and that’s what anybody playing those parts needed to feel.”

Stewart and Pattinson dated for nearly four years, from 2009 to 2012, before they broke up after Stewart cheated on the Harry Potter star with Snow White and the Huntsman director Rupert Sanders.

At the time, Stewart apologised for the “momentary indiscretion” that “jeopardised the most important thing” in her life at the time, her relationship with Pattinson.

In a 2019 interview with Vanity Fair, Stewart said she “basically cast” Pattinson as the mysterious, brooding vampire Edward Cullen.

When Hardwicke asked Stewart for her opinion on who should play Bella Swan’s love interest, the actor responded that Pattinson was the “obvious choice”.

Stewart is engaged to screenwriter Dylan Meyer, who proposed to her earlier this month.

Meanwhile, Pattinson is dating British model Suki Waterhouse and is reportedly “completely in love with her”.

The actor is gearing up for his debut in a new take on Gotham’s Dark Knight, the superhero Batman, in Matt Reeves’s The Batman. The film will release in March next year.