Kristen Stewart has said she tried to vomit for real when playing Princess Diana in Spencer.

Stewart’s performance as the Princess of Wales in Pablo Larraín’s 2021 film earned her a Best Actress Oscar nomination.

The 31-year-old opened up about the hardships of the role, which involved portraying Princess Diana’s bulimia, in a new interview.

Stewart told Vanity Fair that she attempted to actually vomit when filming those scenes.

“I could not get it up, and I know it was because my body was just like... the idea of that was so untouchable,” she said, adding that she wanted to make sure the princess’s eating disorder was not “glossed over”.

Speaking about her approach to acting, she said: “I’ll f**king do anything.”

In one of the film’s dinner scenes, Diana is seen running to the bathroom after she imagines choking on her pearl necklace.

Stewart previously described the scene as “an emotional Heimlich manoeuvre” in an interview with IndieWire.

Kristen Stewart como la princesa Diana en 'Spencer' (NEON Studios/Topic Studios)

“It’s like literally she needed to go to the bathroom and cough out whatever blockage [she had],” Stewart explained.

She went on to commend the film’s director Larraín, stating: “I was really surprised that he was capable of pushing it as far as he did, and still kept it really emotional and tasteful.”

Spencer is set over a three-day Christmas period towards the end of Diana’s marriage to Prince Charles.

For anyone struggling with the issues raised in this piece, eating disorder charity Beat’s helpline is available 365 days a year on 0808 801 0677. You can visit their website here.

NCFED offers information, resources and counselling for those suffering from eating disorders, as well as their support networks. They can be reached by phone on 845 838 2040 or their website here.