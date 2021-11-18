Lady Gaga tells off member of paparazzi for making Al Pacino remove sunglasses

Lady Gaga told off a photographer for ordering Al Pacino to remove his sunglasses.

The pair were having photos taken alongside Jared Leto at the premiere of their new film House of Gucci.

In a video shared by Entertainment Tonight, one particularly confident photographer could be heard shouting: “Take off your glasses, Al!”

Pacino, smiling, removed his sunglasses. However, Gaga replied: “Don’t make him take his glasses off – he’s Al Pacino!”

Leto then urged him to put them back on, which he did.

“Yes, thank you,” Gaga said as Pacino, replying to her comment, jokingly told the press: “In case you didn’t know.”

Gaga, who stars in the new Ridley Scott film as Patrizia Reggiani, chuckled away at his response.

Reggiani was convicted of orchestrating the assassination of her ex-husband and former head of the Gucci fashion house, Maurizio Gucci (Adam Driver). She served 16 years in prison for the crime.

Gaga recently said her role in the film took a toll on her.

Al Pacino removed his sunglasses after being ordered to by the cameraman (Getty Images)

Speaking to British Vogue, Gaga said: “I had some psychological difficulty at one point towards the end of filming. I was either in my hotel room, living and speaking as Reggiani, or I was on set, living and speaking as her.”

House of Gucci is scheduled for release in the US and UK on 24 November and 26 November, respectively, with this year marking the 100th anniversary of the creation of the house of Gucci.