Lady Gaga has officially confirmed her casting in the Joker sequel, Joker: Folie à Deux.

Rumours began to circulate in June that Gaga would be cast in the movie, which is said to be a musical, alongside Joaquin Phoenix.

The title is a French term pertaining to a mental health disorder that affects two or more people.

Gaga confirmed her casting on Twitter on Thursday (4 August), posting a clip of her and Phoenix’s silhouettes dancing against a red backdrop. The Louis Armstrong song “Cheek to Cheek” also plays in the video.

It is thought that she will be playing a version of Harley Quinn, opposite Phoenix’s reprisal of his Joker role.

Fans are very happy with the news. “I absolutely did not expect that Gaga herself would confirm this I’m crying my year was made,” posted one person.

“I am genuinely looking forward to this, and I am not afraid to admit it. Some may even call me #brave,” wrote another.

“I CAN’T BELIEVE THIS IS REAL,” said a third, while a fourth added: “This is going to be such an interesting role for Gaga to play, she’s LITERALLY serving versatility in her movie roles as well, I’m sure she’s going to deliver.”

Many people commented on how bizarre the interviews promoting the film are likely to be, given that Phoenix and Gaga both have reputations for going to extreme lengths to get into character.

“This press tour is going to be absolutely unhinged… the method acting quotes we are about to be blessed with… we are not worthy,” posted one person.

2019’sJoker was nominated for 11 Oscars, with Hildur Guðnadóttir winning for Original Music Score and Joaquin Phoenix winning Best Actor.

Joker: Folie à Deux will be released in cinemas on 4 October 2024.