Donald Glover’s Lando series will now be a full Star Wars film

Donald Glover’s Lando series is now set to become a theatrically released film.

The Star Wars spin-off sees Glover reprise the role of buccaneering interstellar rogue Lando Calrissian, a character first played by Billy Dee Williams in the original trilogy.

Glover previously played Lando in the 2018 film Solo: A Star Wars Story, opposite Alden Ehrenreich’s Han Solo.

It had previously been announced that Lando would be a TV series, to debut on the streaming service Disney+ alongside other Star Wars series such as The Mandalorian, Andor, and the ongoing Ahsoka.

However, The Hollywood Reporter has now confirmed that the project has morphed into a full feature film.

Glover is writing the film with his brother and longtime collaborator Stephen Glover.

Speaking on the podcast Pablo Torre Finds Out this week, Stephen revealed that the plans for a TV series had been shelved in favour of a film.

While Solo was not considered a critical or commercial hit, Glover’s performance in the film was widely singled out for praise by reviewers at the time.

Speaking about a potential return to the role with GQ in April, the Atlanta star remarked: “I’m not interested in doing anything that is going to be a waste of my time or just a paycheck. I would much rather spend time with people I enjoy.

“It just has to be the right thing, which I think it could be. Lando is definitely somebody I’d like to hang out with. We’re talking about it. That’s as much as I can say.”

Donald Glover in ‘Solo: A Star Wars Story' (Jonathan Olley /Lucasfilm Ltd.)

Lando is one of several Star Wars films currently in the pipeline, alongside three untitled films, scheduled to be released in cinemas in 2026 and 2027.

In April, it was revealed that Daisy Ridley, who played the lead character of Rey in the sequel trilogy, would be returning to the role for a new sequel.

While details about the film are still being kept under wraps, it is said that the film will be set 15 years after the events of Star Wars: Episode IX – The Rise of Skywalker (2019).

The film will be written by Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight, and will be directed by Ms Marvel’s Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy.

It is believed that the story will follow Rey’s attempts to rebuild the Jedi Order in the aftermath of Rise of Skywalker.

A release window for Lando is yet to be announced.