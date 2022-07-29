Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Hollywood is in a ‘feeding frenzy’ over Lara Croft, Alicia Vikander no longer attached

MGM missed the window to greenlight a ‘Tomb Raider’ sequel

Tom Murray
Friday 29 July 2022 15:20
Comments
Independent culture team take on the Tomb Raider Escape experience

Lara Croft and Tomb Raider are in limbo after MGM lost the rights to the franchise and Alicia Vikander is no longer attached to the role.

MGM reportedly missed the window to greenlight a Tomb Raider sequel, meaning the franchise is up for grabs.

Citing insiders, The Wrap reports that the sequel is now a complete reboot, because the project that was initially going to be directed by Lovecraft County creator Misha Green, starring Vikander, is dead.

Multiple Hollywood studios are now involved in a bidding war to win the rights to the beloved character with one source describing it as a “feeding frenzy” to The Hollywood Reporter.

Vikander’s 2018 Tomb Raider was poorly received by critics and earned a lacklustre $275m (£228m) at the global box office, which is estimated to be roughly the figure the film needed to break even.

Recommended

Before Vikander and MGM’s tenure of the franchise, Angelina Jolie starred in two films as the hardened adventurer: Lara Croft: Tomb Raider (2001) and Lara Croft Tomb Raider: The Cradle of Life (2003). Those two films earned a combined $432m (£358m) worldwide.

Alicia Vikander in ‘Tomb Raider’

(MGM)

Vikander’s body came under scrutiny in her movie as some fans questioned the appearance of her breasts in comparison to the beloved Nineties video game version of Lara.

Vikander said that this discussion felt “invasive” during a conversation with The Independent in 2019, but added that “the more and more people who mentioned it, the more I saw opportunities to speak out against it, and people seemed to be encouraging that at the end. It was an opportunity to show off a new kind of female role model.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in