To the delight of horror fans everywhere, a mind-melting first trailer for Last Night in Soho has finally been released.

The psychological horror film from Edgar Wright (previously Baby Driver and Shaun of the Dead) is one of this year’s most anticipated releases.

Its impressive cast includes The Queen’s Gambit star Anya Taylor-Joy, Matt Smith, and Thomasin McKenzie (JoJo Rabbit).

Last Night in Soho also marks the final film appearance of both Diana Rigg and Margaret Nolan, who died in September and October 2020, respectively.

The film focuses on Eloise, a budding fashion designer (McKenzie) who mysteriously enters Sixties London to cross paths and apparently blur identities with her muse, the dazzling singer Sandy (Taylor-Joy). The time-hopping adventure, however, quickly turns sinister.

While it is still months before the film is due out in October, fans are already expressing their excitement for what has been called the “best film of 2021” – an assessment based on the trailer alone.

“IT LOOKS INSANE,” said one user, while another wrote: “It’s been worth the wait my friend.”

“THIS LOOKS SO GOOD,” added a third person, sharing four highly stylised screenshots from the film’s trailer. Others echoed the same sentiment, writing: “Dude, that trailer is smokin’,” and “This is stunning.”

“I hate watching trailers before seeing a new movie but I couldn’t help myself. This looks amazing,” commented someone else.

Another user wrote: “This is gonna be one of the best horror movies of 2021”, while Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn added: “Can’t wait!”

“LAST NIGHT IN SOHO IS GONNA BE THE SERVE OF THE CENTURY,” shared someone else.

The trippy trailer is set to a cover of Petula Clare’s instantly recognisable track “Downtown”, sung by Taylor-Joy, who is set to sing and dance in the film as well as act.

Last Night in Soho is slated for release on 22 October later this year.