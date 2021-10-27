Halyna Hutchins’s colleague, electrician Serge Svetnoy, has shared a photo of one of the cinematographer’s last moments on the set of Rust before she was fatally shot.

Last week Alec Baldwin, an actor and producer on Rust, had been practising a “cross-draw” weapons firing technique and was aiming at a camera when the gun went off inside a set church, killing Hutchins and wounding director Joel Souza. The actor described Hutchins’s death as a “tragic accident” and is working with police in their investigation.

Svetnoy, who earlier this week recalled Hutchins dying in his arms, posted a photo on Facebook that he claimed was “the last photo with Halyna on set”.

The photo appears to be taken inside the small mock church on the New Mexico set of Rust.

In the picture, several crew members can be seen standing around Baldwin, who is in costume, as the camera operator sets up a shot.

Hutchins is standing at the back of the group, facing Baldwin, with a headset on.

Earlier this week, Svetnoy wrote in another Facebook post that he was standing next to Hutchins when she died.

“I was holding her in my arms while she was dying,” he wrote. “Her blood was on my hands.”

The Santa Fe County district attorney has said criminal charges are possible in the fatal shooting.

Investigators are currently focusing on ballistics to determine what kind of round killed Hutchins and who placed the ammunition in the gun.