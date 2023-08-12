Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Life Cinematic email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

There’s a new horror film that’s getting big praise from Stephen King and Guillermo del Toro.

Dracula fans will be excited to learn that the film is an adaptation of the section of Bram Stoker’s novel, titled “Captain’s Log” in which the vampire travels to London on a ship.

Directed by André Øvredal, the film is called The Last Voyage of.the Demeter, and stars Liam Cunningham, Corey Hawkins, Aisling Franciosi and Oppenheimer actor David Dastmalchian.

Javier Botet joins the ranks of actors to have played Dracula alongside Bela Lugosi, Christopher Lee, Gary Oldman and, more recently, Claes Bang.

Reviews of the film are now sailing in – and horror author King shared his verdict, writing: “I was doubtful about THE LAST VOYAGE OF THE DEMETER, but it’s a throat-ripping good time. It reminded me of the best of the Hammer movies from the 60s and 70s.”

Guillermo del Toro, whose credits include Pan’s Labyrinth and The Shape of Water, wrote: “I enjoyed Last Voyage of the Demeter so much: gorgeous, lavish and savage!!”

Despite this praise, the film has a 38 per cent score on Rotten Tomatoes after 72 reviews.

Writing for The Wrap, Kristen Lopez said: There’s just nothing about this interpretation of the character that makes him stand out as Count Dracula versus just another standard vampire.”

New York Post's Johnny Oleksinski said: Bram Stoker wrote Dracula 126 years ago — somehow, Hollywood is still screwing it up.

‘The Last Voyage of the Demeter’ (Universal Pictures)

The Last Voyage of the Demeter is out now in the US. There is currently no UK release date.