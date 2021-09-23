Laurence Fox has bragged about being “uncancelled” after announcing his role as Joe Biden’s son in a forthcoming independent film.

The 43-year-old revealed the news of his casting via a Twitter post shared on Wednesday (22 September).

Fox will portray the US president’s son, Hunter Biden, in My Son Hunter. The film is the creation of conservative Irish documentary filmmakers Ann McElhinney and Phelim McAleer.

The filmmakers, who are married, are also New York Times best-selling authors.

In a video shared to his Twitter account, Fox said: “Hello, I have some really good news – or really bad news depending on which side of the ever-widening political divide that you sit.

“I have been temporarily uncancelled and asked to do my acting shoes again. Why? To play Hunter Biden in a new independent film called My Son Hunter.”

The Lewis star described the script as “brilliant, surreal and funny basically because it’s true”.

“The Hunter story fascinates me so much, especially the vigour with which the mainstream media continue to try and suppress it,” the actor claimed. He said he “couldn’t resist the offer to enter [Biden’s] world and tell his truth”.

Fox continued: “So on one level we are both being uncancelled: Hunter’s story and Hunter’s truth can finally be told.”

“I wonder if I can still act,” the White Lines star added.

He accompanied the clip with a caption reiterating that he is “so pleased to have been temporarily un-cancelled”.

“It is in no way a source of great pleasure to me that filmmakers are fighting back against the woke lecture that is modern drama,” reads the caption.

Access unlimited streaming of movies and TV shows with Amazon Prime Video Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

Robert Davi – who is best known for his roles in the James Bond film License to Kill (1989) and the 1985 cult classic The Goonies – will direct My Son Hunter.

(Photo by DNCC via Getty Images)

Speaking about his decision to cast Fox, Davi called him “not just a great actor, but a brilliant mind”.

Hunter, 51, is the second and youngest son of the US president and his first wife Neilia Hunter Biden.

In April this year, Biden – who currently works as a painter – published a memoir titled Beautiful Thing in which he opened up about his struggles with addiction.

During the 2020 election campaign, Hunter and his father were accused by Donald Trump and his associates of wrongdoing in regards to China and Ukraine. Both denied the allegations.

(REUTERS)

Fox’s role in the forthcoming film follows comes after a string of controversies and a failed bid to become Mayor of London.

In November last year, he claimed to have been dropped by his acting agent over the phone over his political views.

The actor said that his former agent’s decision “reaffirmed exactly why” he has opted to launch his Reclaim party.

In September, Fox announced he was launching the party to fight the so-called “culture wars”. The group was described by one Westminster source as “basically a Ukip for culture”.

Fox was initially best known as the star of TV drama Lewis, which ran between 2006 to 2015.