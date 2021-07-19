Basketball icon LeBron James has responded to the “haters” of his new film, Space Jam sequel A New Legacy.

The film sees James star alongside a roster of Looney Tunes characters, including Bugs Bunny, Daffy Duck and Speedy Gonzales.

James plays a fictionalised version of himself, in the vein of Michael Jordan in the original Space Jam.

Reviews of the film have been largely negative, with the film currently holding a score of just 30 per cent on the review aggregation website Rotten Tomatoes.

In a two-star review for The Independent, Clarisse Loughrey wrote: “No one expected Space Jam: A New Legacy, considering its origins, to be anything other than cynical. But at its weakest, it can’t even function as effective marketing material.”

In a post shared to Twitter, James seemingly made reference to the critical backlash against the film.

“Hi haters,” he wrote, alongside an article from Deadline which reported that the film was set to take in $32m (£23m) in box office takings from its opening weekend.

In its opening weekend, Space Jam: A New Legacy displaced Marvel thriller Black Widow at the top of the box office charts.

The film can be seen in UK cinemas now.