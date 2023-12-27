Jump to content

‘Parasite’ actor Lee Sun-kyun found dead amid drug allegations

Lee was under investigation over illegal drug use amid an ongoing government crackdown on narcotics

Maroosha Muzaffar
Wednesday 27 December 2023 03:22
Comments
Parasite UK trailer

South Korean actor Lee Sun-kyun, known for his role in the Oscar-winning film Parasite, was found dead, according to a report from Yonhap news agency.

He was 48 years old.

Lee was under investigation over illegal drug use amid an ongoing government crackdown on narcotics.

He reportedly was found unconscious in his car that was parked in Seongbuk district in central Seoul on Wednesday.

Police confirmed Lee’s identity following a search initiated by the actor’s manager, who contacted them.

Lee’s wife had reportedly found a suicide note after he left home, Reuters said. Police are investigating whether the actor took his own life.

More follows

