‘Parasite’ actor Lee Sun-kyun found dead amid drug allegations
Lee was under investigation over illegal drug use amid an ongoing government crackdown on narcotics
South Korean actor Lee Sun-kyun, known for his role in the Oscar-winning film Parasite, was found dead, according to a report from Yonhap news agency.
He was 48 years old.
Lee was under investigation over illegal drug use amid an ongoing government crackdown on narcotics.
He reportedly was found unconscious in his car that was parked in Seongbuk district in central Seoul on Wednesday.
Police confirmed Lee’s identity following a search initiated by the actor’s manager, who contacted them.
Lee’s wife had reportedly found a suicide note after he left home, Reuters said. Police are investigating whether the actor took his own life.
More follows
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies