Legally Blonde fans react to Reese Witherspoon’s ‘iconic’ prequel series announcement

Reese Witherspoon has delighted fans with news that a Legally Blonde prequel series about Elle Woods’ high school years is in the works at Prime Video.

Witherspoon, 48, who starred as Elle in 2001, made the announcement on stage at an Amazon advertisers presentation on Tuesday (14 May).

Her all-pink Dolce & Gabanna outfit paid homage to the much-loved character, and in her arms, Witherspoon held Elle’s chihuaha, Bruiser.

The series, currently titled Elle, will follow the iconic character through her teenage years, delving into the experiences that shaped her into the ambitious young woman viewers know from the original film.

Writing on Instagram, Witherspoon said of the project, which she will executive produce alongside Laura Kittrell (High School, Insecure): “Before she became the most famous Gemini vegetarian to graduate from Harvard Law, she was just a regular ‘90s high school girl.

“And all of you are going to get to know her next year on Prime Video.”

Fans rushed to the comments to react to the news, offering up plenty of creative suggestions for the forthcoming series.

“This is the best news I’ve had all month!! I’m so excited,” one fan wrote, while another added that Billie Eilish should cover the film’s theme intro song “Perfect Day” by Hoku.

There were many calls for Reese’s lookalike daughter Ava, 24, to play young Elle Woods. “If Ava doesn’t play young Elle, I’m rioting!” claimed one fan.

Others told Witherspoon they “graduated from law school” thanks her portrayal of Woods’ determination to finish her degree at Harvard Law School.

Legally Blonde was released in July 2001 and earned $141m at the worldwide box office. The comedy was nominated for two Golden Globes – one in the Best Picture – Musical or Comedy category, and one in the Best Actress – Musical or Comedy category for Witherspoon.

The series announcement comes amid confusion over the forthcoming third Legally Blonde film, starring Witherspoon, which was originally slated for release in 2020.

Reese Witherspoon in ‘Legally Blonde’ ( Getty Images )

Two years ago, Witherspoon likened Legally Blonde 3 to the box office smash hit sequel Top Gun: Maverick and claimed she still “hoped” the film could “come together”.

“It’s just like Top Gun. They waited a long time to make another version of that movie, and I loved the nostalgia piece they incorporated in it,” she told USA Today.

“I feel like these characters are my friends, so I safeguard them. I would never make the subpar, mediocre version of their story.”