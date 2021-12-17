Leonardo DiCaprio jumped into frozen lake to rescue his two dogs

Leonardo DiCaprio jumped into a frozen lake to rescue his two dogs, he has revealed.

The Oscar winner was filming his new satirical comedy Don’t Look Up when his two Husky dogs fell into the lake near the accommodation he was staying in at the time.

“Basically they both fell in a frozen lake,” DiCaprio told the Happy Sad Confused podcast. “And then I went in. I didn’t understand what you do at a frozen lake.”

DiCaprio’s Don’t Look Up co-star Jennifer Lawrence – who was also appearing on the podcast – then added to the story.

“One of the dogs fell in and he jumped in the frozen lake to save the dog and as soon as he pushed the one dog out of the pond the other one jumped in,” she explained.

The actor then jokingly referenced DiCaprio’s 2015 film The Revenant, which saw his character strip naked and sleep inside the carcass of a dead horse for warmth.

“And I’m sure you guys were all wondering – because I was too – he immediately got naked in the car,” she joked.

DiCaprio was staying in a rented house with his other co-star Jonah Hill during production of the new film, and frequently sent director Adam McKay pictures of his two dogs and the carnage they inflicted on the house.

McKay described the pair as “absolute tornadoes”, who at one point left DiCaprio’s sofa “ripped apart”.

In Don’t Look Up, DiCaprio and Lawrence play scientists who must convince the world that an incoming asteroid is something they should bother being worried about.

McKay revealed this week that DiCaprio “had a problem” with a nude scene planned in the film for co-star Meryl Streep, which was ultimately performed by a body double.

Lawrence previously confirmed that DiCaprio was paid more than her for the Netflix film, despite Lawrence having top billing in the movie.

Don’t Look Up is in selected cinemas now, and will debut on Netflix on 24 December.