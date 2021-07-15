Instagram users are “living for” a flirty comment that Drew Barrymore left on Leonardo DiCaprio’s post.

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood star DiCaprio, who is an environmental activist, shared a post about climate change on Wednesday (14 July), expressing the importance of the2021 United Nations Climate Change Conference, which taking place in November.

“The difference between 1.5C, 2C or 3-4C average global warming can sound marginal,” he wrote, adding: “In fact, they represent vastly different scenarios for the future of humanity.”

DiCaprio continued: “The frequency of disasters, the survival of plants and animals, the spread of diseases, the stability of our global climate system and – ultimately – the possibility for humanity to survive on this planet hinge on these few degrees.”

Charlie’s Angels star and TV host Barrymore used the moment to share her appreciation of the actor, commenting: “You should be the only hot one, and not our planet!”

Those following DiCaprio couldn’t help but notice Barrymore’s comment, which was clearly meant in jest and received more than 1,000 likes.

Drew Barrymore called Leonardo DiCaprio ‘hot’ on Instagram (Instagram @leonardodicaprio)

“Shoot your shot, girl!” one person wrote, with another adding: “BAHAH YES DREW SPEAK QUEEN.”

Awareness of the comment spilled over to Twitter, where one user stated: “Drew Barrymore’s comment on Leonardo DiCaprio’s post about climate change is a vibe.”

The actors are thought to be friends, with Barrymore having previously recounted an experience of visiting DiCaprio’s house on her chat show.