Leonardo DiCaprio won’t be going on hiatus after Killers of the Flower Moon

Leonardo DiCaprio has said he has just one wish he wants to fulfil before he turns 50.

The Hollywood star, who can be seen in new Martin Scorsese film Killers of the Flower Moon, shared the goal in a preview of a new interview with US breakfast show Good Morning America.

During the chat, which will be broadcast on Tuesday (21 November), the Oscar-winning Revenant actor, who turned 49 earlier this month, was asked what goal he’d like to accomplish before he reaches the milestone age next November.

“You’re 49 – how the hell did that happen?” host Chris Connelly asked DiCaprio, who replied: “I have no idea.” Connelly then asked the actor what he’d like to do before he turns 50. He told the host: “Hm, good question. You know what? Just one more movie. One more movie.”

This is confirmation that the actor does not plan to go on hiatus having completed Killers of the Flower Moon, Scorsese’s adaptation of David Grann’s non-fiction book.

The film, which also stars Lily Gladstone and Robert De Niro, documents the string of murders that plagued the Osage Indian tribe in Oklahoma during the 1920s after oil was found on their land. The case was deemed the FBI’s first homicide investigation.

In The Independent’s film critic Clarisse Loughrey five-star review, the film was described as carrying Scorsese’s “traditional fixations: the rotted core of man’s heart; how power breeds the impulse for destruction; the myths of cowboys and outlaws and the dirty truth to them”.

DiCaprio is typically selective about the roles he chooses – since 2015, he has starred in just four films: The Revenant, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Don’t Look Up and Scorsese’s latest.

What his next movie will be remains to be seen, but the actor, who also produces, is set to collaborate with Scorsese for the eighth time on another adaptation of one of Grann’s books: The Wager.

The book, which was published earlier this year, tells the story of survivors of a shipwreck who, six months after returning home, are accused by three men of hijacking their ship.

For DiCaprio’s 49th birthday, he held a star-studded birthday party in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles.

According to various reports, stars such as Salma Hayek, Beyoncé, Jay-Z, Rita Ora, Taika Waititi,, Kim Kardashian, Tobey Maguire, and Kate Beckinsale were all in attendance.

Lady Gaga, Chris Rock, and Olivia Wilde were also said to be on the party’s guest list.

After the party, a video of the actor rapping for his guests circulated online, which drew comparisons to a memorable scene from HBO series Succession.