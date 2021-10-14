Black Panther 2: Letitia Wright denies claim she expressed anti-vax views on Marvel film set
Actor previously came under fire for sharing an anti-vax video on Twitter
Letitia Wright has shut down a claim she expressed anti-vax views on the set of Black Panther 2.
The actor is currently working on the Marvel sequel, titled Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, in which she plays Shuri.
Her name was mentioned in a Hollywood Reporter article, posted on 6 October, about the debate surrounding Covid-19 vaccinations in Hollywood. It cited an unnamed source, who claimed Wright “espoused” anti-vax views on the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) production.
It also mentioned that, in December 2020, she shared an anti-vaccination video on her Twitter account. The clip disputed the safety and effectiveness of a potential Covid-19 vaccine, as well as the safety of vaccines in general.
Wright has now defended herself on her social media accounts, writing: “It saddens me to have to address the reports published by The Hollywood Reporter on 6 October 2021,” she wrote on Instagram.
“The report spoke about my conduct on the set of Black Panther 2. I honestly assert that this was completely untrue.”
She continued: “Anyone who knows me or has worked with me, knows that I work incredibly hard at my craft & my main focus is always to do work that’s impactful and inspiring. That has been & will continue to be my only focus.
Wright accompanied her words with a Bible verse, saying she would “continue to hold onto God’s hands, and onto the scripture of Isaiah 54:17”.
She also shared a photo with the verse: “Weapons made to attack you won’t be successful; words spoken against you won’t hurt at all.”
Wright said she would continue to focus on her “healing” and thanked fans for their prayers.
