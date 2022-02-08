Liam Neeson reveals he fell in love with a ‘taken’ woman while living in Australia

Liam Neeson has confessed that he fell in love with a woman who was “taken” while he was shooting his new film Blacklight in Australia.

The 69-year-old actor spent several months in Melbourne in 2020 to film the action movie which was released on 20 January last month.

“I loved Melbourne. I loved our Australian crew, they are fantastic workers,” Neeson told Sunrise hosts David Koch and Natalie Barr on Monday (7 February).

“Every department was superb. They were their own people, do you know what I mean? They had a great sense of humour.”

The Schindler’s List star added: “I made a couple of pals, I fell in love, but she was taken.”

Koch and Barr said they were “intrigued” by Neeson’s confession and asked viewers to help locate the mystery woman.

“If you know the lady involved, go to the Facebook page. Give us some hints!” Koch said.

Neeson’s wife, the actor Natasha Richardson, died in 2009 after a fatal fall at a Canadian ski resort. Her family made the decision to switch off her life support. An autopsy report found she suffered a blunt blow to the head. She was 45.

Liam Neeson with his late wife Natasha Richardson (Getty)

Neeson and Richardson married in 1994 and have two sons, Micheál and Daniel.