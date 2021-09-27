The trailer for Paul Thomas Anderson’s latest film, Licorice Pizza, has arrived online.

It’s Anderson’s first film since the Oscar-nominated Phantom Thread in 2018 and features an ensemble cast including Cooper Hoffman, Alana Haim, Bradley Cooper and Sean Penn.

Hoffman is the son of the late actor Philip Seymour Hoffman, who worked with Anderson several times on films such as Boogie Nights, Magnolia and The Master.

Though plot details are scarce, it is known that Hoffman will play the lead – a teen actor who struggles with balancing high school life and stardom.

Set in 1970s LA, Licorice Pizza also features infamous producer, Jon Peters, as a prominent character. Played by Bradley Cooper, in the trailer, Peters can be seen explaining to Hoffman’s character how to pronounce his real life wife Barbra Streisand’s surname.

Much of the film was shot in LA last year during the pandemic and returns to the San Fernando Valley setting of Anderson’s earlier films.

In the US, Licorice Pizza will open at select cinemas 26 November before getting a wide release from 25 December.

Watch the trailer below:

As of yet, there is no confirmed UK release date.