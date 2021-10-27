Disney have released the first trailer for Lightyear – the story of Buzz Lightyear, a fictional astronaut on which the toy of the movies is based.

The short clip offers a glimpse of a human Buzz who will be voiced by Chris Evans.

Evans also posted a message on Twitter saying how much the role meant to him: “Animated movies were an enormous part of my childhood. They were my escape. My adventures. My dreams. They were my first window into the magic of storytelling and performing.”

He also said in a statement: “The phrase ‘a dream come true’ gets thrown around a lot, but I’ve never meant it more in my life. Anyone who knows me knows that my love for animated films runs deep.”

Evans also clafied what the film is about: “And just to be clear, this isn’t Buzz Lightyear the toy. This is the origin story of the human Buzz Lightyear that the toy is based on.”

The short trailer shows Buzz out of his iconic costume while David Bowie’s “Starman” plays in the background. Buzz’s famous catchphrase “to infinity and beyond” is also teased.

You can watch the trailer below.

In the Toy Story series of films, Buzz was voiced by comedian Tim Allen.

Lightyear is set to be released 17 June 2022.