Lily-Rose Depp hits back at people calling her a ‘nepotism baby’

Lily-Rose Depp has hit out at people who’ve been calling her a “nepotism baby” all these years.

The 23-year-old actor and model is the daughter of Johnny Depp and Vanessa Paradis.

Depp has responded to allegations that she’s had an advantage in the film industry solely because of who her parents are.

“The internet seems to care a lot about that kind of stuff,” the Tusk Girl Clerk star told Elle magazine. “People are going to have preconceived ideas about you or how you got there.

“I can definitely say that nothing is going to get you the part except for being right for the part.

“The internet cares a lot more about who your family is than the people who are casting you in things,” she added. “Maybe you get your foot in the door, but you still just have your foot in the door. There’s a lot of work that comes after that.”

In the same interview, Depp also addressed her silence over her father and Amber Heard’s high-profile defamation trial.

In May, Johnny Depp was embroiled in a multi-million dollar lawsuit against his ex-wife Heard, in which he sued her for allegedly implying he abused her in a 2018 Washington Post op-ed.

Amid the six-week Virginia trial, Lily received aggressive messages from Johnny’s fans, calling on her to vocally support her father.

However, she stayed silent and has remained so ever since.

“When it’s something that’s so private and so personal that all of a sudden becomes not so personal… I feel really entitled to my secret garden of thoughts,” she said. “I also think that I’m not here to answer for anybody, and I feel like for a lot of my career, people have really wanted to define me by the men in my life, whether that’s my family members or my boyfriends, whatever.”

She added: “And I’m really ready to be defined for the things that I put out there.”