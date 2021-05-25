Lindsay Lohan is returning to acting in an upcoming Netflix romantic comedy.

The streaming service announced on Monday that the actor, who has taken a step back from acting over the past few years, will portray “a newly engaged and spoiled hotel heiress who finds herself in the care of a handsome, blue-collar lodge owner and his precocious daughter after getting total amnesia in a skiing accident”.

A title and release date for the film have yet to be confirmed.

According to Variety, the rom-com will be a holiday movie, but production isn’t expected to start until November, meaning the film isn’t expected to air for the 2021 holiday season.

Lohan, who rose to fame in the 1990s and 2000s in films such as The Parent Trap, Freaky Friday, and Mean Girls, was seen in 2019 in Among the Shadows, a supernatural horror thriller released via video on demand.

In 2013, she starred in Paul Schrader’s The Canyons, written by Bret Easton Ellis, and in Inappropriate Comedy, a satirical sketch comedy film starring Rob Schneider, Adrien Brody, Michelle Rodriguez, and more.

On the television side, Lohan appeared as a judge on the Australian version of The Masked Singer in 2019.