Actor Lisa Banes has died aged 65 after a hit-and-run incident in New York.

A star of film, TV and theatre, Banes had been crossing the street when she was struck by a motorised scooter earlier this month, while on the way to meet her wife, Kathryn Kranhol.

The driver of the scooter fled the scene and is currently being searched for by police. Banes was taken to Mount Sinai Morningside hospital with a traumatic brain injury.

A representative told Entertainment Tonight that Banes died on Monday 14 June, commenting: “We are heartsick over Lisa’s tragic and senseless passing.

“She was a woman of great spirit, kindness and generosity and dedicated to her work, whether on stage or in front of a camera and even more so to her wife, family and friends.

“We were blessed to have had her in our lives.”

A New York Police Department spokesperson has said no arrests have been made.

Banes starred as Marybeth Elliott alongside Ben Affleck and Rosamund Pike in Gone Girl, the 2014 thriller based on the novel by Gillian Flynn.

She also appeared opposite Tom Cruise in the 1988 film, Cocktail, and in TV series including Nashville and Masters of Sex with Michael Sheen.

“I am deeply saddened at the news of Lisa Banes’ passing,” Seth MacFarlane tweeted. “We had the good fortune to work with her on The Orville this past year. Her stage presence, magnetism, skill and talent were matched only by her unwavering kindness and graciousness toward all of us. A tremendous loss…”

“Just busted. Lisa Banes was magnificent, hilarious, and big-hearted – always helped me though the hard times. She was so beloved by so many,” wrote Banes’s friend, singer Jill Sobule.