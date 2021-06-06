Gone Girl actor Lisa Banes is in critical condition after being involved in a hit-and-run accident.

Banes, 65, lives in Los Angeles, but was in New York for the first time since the pandemic to perform two-woman show The Niceties at the Manhattan Theatre Club.

According to police, she was on her way to a dinner party when she was hit by a motorised scooter while crossing the road.

The vehicle drove through a red light and the driver fled the scene.

Police say she Banes had the right of way and was “flung” from the road

Banes’s wife, Kathryn Kranhold, revealed that she has traumatic brain injury and is being treated in the intensive care unit at Mount Sinai Morningside hospital.

Banes’ credits include Tom Cruise film Cocktail, western Young Guns and the TV shows The Orville, Nashville and Masters of Sex.

Lisa Banes at Sundance Film Festival in 2015 (Getty Images)

In Gone Girl, she played the mother of Rosamund Pike’s character Amy Dunne.

Anyone with information about the scooter driver in the US is being asked to urgently call NYPD Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS.