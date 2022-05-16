Lisa Marie Presley has shared her opinion on the forthcoming Elvis biopic, starring Austin Butler in the titular role.

The singer-songwriter is the only child of Elvis and Priscilla Presley, and the sole heir to the “Hound Dog” star’s estate.

Returning to Twitter after a 15-month absence from social media, Presley shared her thoughts on the film about her father with followers on Saturday (14 May).

Confirming that she’d already seen the biopic twice, she praised its direction by Baz Luhrmann as well as Butler’s portrayal of the rock and roll icon.

“Let me tell you that it is nothing short of spectacular. Absolutely exquisite. Austin Butler channelled and embodied my father’s heart & soul beautifully,” she wrote.

Earlier in the thread, Presley acknowledged that her absence from Twitter was due to grief following the loss of her son, Benjamin Keough, who died by suicide in 2020. He was 27.

“I haven’t posted in quite some time because there really isn’t much to say, as I’m and will forever be mourning the loss of my son,” she explained.

Lisa Marie Presley and Benjamin Keough in Memphis in 2010 (AP)

“Navigating through this hideous grief that absolutely destroyed & shattered my heart and my soul into almost nothing has swallowed me whole.”

Later, she said that her other children, including actor Riley Keough, were emotional after watching the film because of its tribute to their grandfather.

“It breaks my heart that my son isn’t here to see it,” Presley continued.

“He would have absolutely loved it as well. I can’t tell you enough how much I love this film and I hope you love it too. Everyone involved poured their hearts and souls into it, which is evidenced in their performances.”

Elvis will be released in UK cinemas on 24 June.