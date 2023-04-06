Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Disney fans watching the The Little Mermaid live-action remake might be surprised to discover two songs have new lyrics.

The 1989 animated film has been given a 2023 update, starring Halle Bailey as Ariel, which will be released in cinemas next month.

Those singing along to the film’s famous songs, though, will find they’re getting the words wrong as co-songwriter Alan Menken has altered the lyrics, with help from Lin-Manuel Miranda, to make them more appropriate for present-day audiences.

Menken, in a revent interview with Vanity Fair, described the changes in the songs, and explained the reasoning for doing so.

One song with new lyrics is “Kiss the Girl”, which is performed by Prince Eric, who is played in the film by Jonah Hauer-King

“There are some lyric changes in ‘Kiss the Girl’ because people have gotten very sensitive about the idea that he would, in any way, force himself on Ariel,” he said.

The song is performed as Eric is encouraged to kiss Ariel, who, during this particular scene, is unable to speak.

Another track to have been modified is “Poor Unfortunate Souls”, which is sung by the villainous Ursula (Melissa McCarthy).

The original line is: “The men up there don’t like a lot of blabber, they think a girl who gossips is a bore. Yet on land, it’s much preferred for ladies not to say a word.”

Menken explained: “We have some revisions in ‘Poor Unfortunate Souls’ regarding lines that might make young girls somehow feel that they shouldn’t speak out of turn, even though Ursula is clearly manipulating Ariel to give up her voice.”

Halle Bailey as Ariel in 2023’s ‘The Little Mermaid’ (Walt Disney Studios)

The Little Mermaid arrives in cinemas on 26 May.