Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Life Cinematic email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Parents have been posting touching videos of their Black and non-white daughters reacting to the trailer for Disney’s live-action remake of The Little Mermaid.

The film stars Black actor Halle Bailey in the lead role of Ariel – a role that was voiced by white actorJodi Benson in the 1989 animated version.

“I think she’s brown,” remarks a little girl, in a video that has been liked 800,000 times so far.

She then sits up and brings her hand to her chest as she watches. “Brown Ariel. Brown Ariel is cute,” she says.

In another post, a girl remarks that Bailey “looks like Rapunzel and Tiana combined”, adding: “she’s got dreads.” Tiana is the princess at the centre of the 2009 animated film The Princess and the Frog. She was also the first Black Disney princess.

In a viral post with one million views, a dad shows the trailer to his three daughters. The eldest asks, “She’s black?” and then says “yay” when her dad confirms. When the trailer ends, she adds, “I just want to watch it now.”

One young girl is seen wordlessly tearing up while watching in another post.

The trailer also inspired praise for Bailey’s singing from the film’s adult fans.

In August, Bailey responded to racist backlash she received when her casting was announced.