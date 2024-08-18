Support truly

The screenwriter who co-wrote Hugh Jackman’s final scene as Wolverine in the 2017 film Logan has shared his verdict on the character’s resurrection in Deadpool & Wolverine.

Michael Green earned an Oscar nomination for Logan, which saw Jackman’s Wolverine killed by his clone, X-24.

In the latest Marvel film, however, Ryan Reynold’s Deadpool digs up Wolverine’s corpse and uses his adamantium skeleton to battle a group of officers from the Time Variance Authority as NSYNC’s “Bye Bye Bye” plays in the background.

Speaking to IGN, Green said: “People had warned me ahead of time, ‘Uh, I don’t know how you’re gonna feel about the opening [of Deadpool & Wolverine]. I’m like, ‘I think I know what’s gonna happen.’ And I did not know! I didn’t know they were gonna go that far.”

He added: “You weren’t meant to take seriously that they were, like, digging him up, and that it was really him. It felt less like they were trying to change the ending of Logan as they were contending with not feeling that they wanted to make a movie as good as they felt Logan was, which is a huge compliment.”

“I felt like it was nothing but complimentary,” he concluded.

The screenwriter, who worked on the DC film Green Lantern with Reynolds in 2011, called Deadpool & Wolverine “a good time”, adding that when he saw it in the cinema “people went bananas”.

“You know what I appreciate even more was no Green Lantern jokes,” he said of the film, which was a critical flop. “Because I was partly responsible.”

Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds in ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ ( Jay Maidment )

Green’s comments follow shortly after Deadpool & Wolverine overtook 2019’s Joker as the highest grossing R-rated movie in history. The Marvel comic book sequel took in $1.086bn (£839m) at the global box office after 23 days of release.

Reynolds reacted to the news on social media, sharing a post from Marvel Studios to his Instagram Stories. The post was a message from the company’s president Kevin Feige, who said:

“It’s fantastic to see that audiences are loving this movie as much as we loved making it. All those conversations were worth it!”