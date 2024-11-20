Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Logan Paul sent a lookalike in his place after the BBC arranged an interview with the social media star over his cryptocurrency dealings.

On Wednesday (November 20), the broadcaster released a documentary titled Logan Paul: Bad Influence?, which investigates concerns that the controversial YouTuber misled his fans into purchasing cryptocurrency. He denies any wrongdoing.

For the documentary, reporter Matt Shea tried to schedule a sit-down interview with Paul, but the movie’s producer and director Jamie Tahsin said he repeatedly turned them down.

“For several months, Paul refused to talk to the BBC about our investigation,” Tahsin wrote for the BBC website. “Then he appeared to relent, inviting us to interview him at his gym in Puerto Rico.

“However, when our crew arrived, a Logan Paul lookalike turned up in the YouTuber’s place,” Tahsin added.

In a short clip of the interaction published on the site, Shea can be seen introducing himself to the impersonator before sitting down and calling him on his bluff: “I have to say, the real Logan Paul looks very different.”

open image in gallery BBC reporter Matt Shea sits down with Logan Paul impersonator ( BBC )

“Did you come all the way over here to ask about how I look?” the impersonator responds, with Shea asking: “Is Logan coming?”

“I’m right here bud,” the man replies before Shea shuts down the interview, saying: “Let’s get out of here, we’re not doing this.”

A small crowd then enters the gym, shouting abuses aimed at the BBC. “BBC is vile. They hire pedophiles,” one man says into a megaphone, likely referring to the broadcaster’s Jimmy Savile and Huw Edwards scandals.

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. £8.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled Try for free

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. £8.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled Try for free

open image in gallery Logan Paul denies any wrongdoing in regards to his cryptocurrency investments ( Getty Images for Netflix Â© 2024 )

Minutes after abandoning the interview, Tahsin said that they received a letter from Paul’s lawyer, warning them of possible consequences they’d face if they published their findings.

In 2022, the YouTuber-turned-professional boxer and older brother of Jake Paul faced backlash after the price of crypto token Dink Doink plummeted shortly after he promoted it on his popular Impaulsive podcast. What he failed to mention to listeners was that he was friends with the project’s creator and the two had brainstormed the cryptocurrency together.

“I don’t know what went absurdly wrong,” Paul said in an interview at the time. “That’s the project from hell, and I just wiped my hands of that.”

The Independent has contacted Paul’s representative for comment.

Paul is now facing fresh allegations about his cryptocurrency dealings, with the BBC reporting they’ve seen “new evidence to suggest he promoted investments without revealing he had a financial interest in them.”

Last year, he was also hit with a multi-million-dollar class action lawsuit over a failed online game venture, CryptoZoo, which allegedly took millions of dollars worth of cryptocurrency from participants through “fraudulent” means.

“Defendants promoted CryptoZoo’s products using Mr. Paul’s online platforms to consumers unfamiliar with digital currency products, leading to tens of thousands of people purchasing said products,” the filing read. “Unbeknownst to the customers, the game did not work or never existed, and the Defendants manipulated the digital currency market for Zoo Tokens to their advantage.”